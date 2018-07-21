A 24-year-old man was arrested for dangerous driving on Highway 11 near Bladworth on Friday night.

Police responded around 7:30 p.m. after receiving multiple calls about a dangerous erratic driver headed north towards Saskatoon. The vehicle was passing on the right and entering the ditch, travelling at speeds of 140 km/h to 170 km/h.

Saskatoon RCMP, Saskatoon Police Service and Corman Park Police Service were all called, and tried to stop the vehicle near Saskatoon.

Eventually, a spike belt was used to end the chase near Circle Drive and Highway 11.

The man was then arrested and charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, impaired driving, refusal to provide a breath test, resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer.