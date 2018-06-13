

CTV Saskatoon





The City of Saskatoon is eyeing major changes to a stretch of Idylwyld Drive.

A concept plan for the portion of the road between 20th Street and 25th Street involves removing one lane of traffic, implementing a bicycle lane and widening sidewalks.

City administration says eliminating a traffic lane that allows left turns and through traffic could help streamline signal lights and improve traffic flow. Drivers would save between 23 and 37 seconds during the morning and evening rush hours, according to the concept plan.

The entire project would come with an estimated price tag just over $14 million.

Streetscaping is also part of the concept plan.