Crown prosecutor Tamara Rock questioned a Saskatoon nightclub owner charged with sexual assault about inconsistencies between what he told police about a month after the alleged incident and his testimony in court this week.

Skipp Anderson, 40, is accused of sexually assaulting a then 22-year-old man in July 2016 after a group of friends spent the night drinking and hot tubbing at Anderson’s house.

The complainant, who can’t be identified due to a routine publication ban, said he blacked out from drinking and wasn’t in a state to consent. Anderson testified the two men were both drunk but that the sex was consensual. He described the sex, and the events leading up to it, in great detail. He said the two engaged in a position that would make it consensual.

Anderson said the complainant was flirting with him and fondled him in the hot tub and agreed with Rock when she asked “you chose to snuggle up to the person who sexually aroused you that night, right?”

He said he went into the bed with the complainant to cuddle because he was lonely, with no intention of having sex, but that the complainant eventually woke up and initiated sex twice.

“You chose to snuggle up against the person that had been so drunk they couldn’t hold themselves up in water, correct?” Rock asked Anderson.

Rock pointed out inconsistencies including who visited whose bed (Anderson told police in 2016 the complainant went into his bed, but told court this week it was the other way around), and who mixed the drinks (Anderson told police the complainant made his own drinks, but told court he mixed the drinks).

She questioned Anderson about information he said in trial but did not tell police, including that the sex ended when the complainant said he was sore.

Court heard the complainant cried outside after the alleged incident and Anderson consoled him. Anderson said the complainant told him he felt “dirty” and “embarrassed.” He texted Anderson the next day and told him he broke his trust.

Anderson testified he thought he did nothing wrong and believed the incident was a misunderstanding.

“I never thought it would come to something like this,” he said.

Anderson said since the incident he’s lost friends, volunteer opportunities and bar revenue, and that his reputation has been damaged.

“You had a lot to lose,” Rock said to Anderson, to which he replied, “Yes.”

Earlier in the trial court heard about a bribe of money presented to the complainant by a mutual friend in exchange for the complainant to stop cooperating with police. Anderson said he had nothing to do with the bribe, while the friend said it was Anderson’s idea.

Rock also questioned why Anderson spent an hour on the phone Tuesday night with a defence witness who testified Wednesday after Anderson was given instruction not to discuss the trial. Anderson said the two spoke on the phone but did not discuss the case.

Closing arguments are scheduled for Thursday. Justice Ron Mills will then charge the jury before it begins deliberations.