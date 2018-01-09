Warning: graphic details

A Saskatoon nightclub owner on trial for the sexual assault of a then 22-year-old man says the complainant initiated sex with him.

Skipp Anderson, the owner of Pink Nightclub and Lounge, took the stand in his own defence Tuesday at his trial in Saskatoon’s Queen’s Bench Court.

The jury heard the complainant, who can’t be identified under a routine publication ban, was intoxicated to the point he was passing out in a hot tub while a group of friends drank alcohol at Anderson’s home in July 2016.

Anderson, 40, testified he enjoyed when the complainant sat on his lap, kissed his neck and put his hands down his swimming trunks. He said he put his arm around the complainant and touched his backside.

“I was enjoying it. I’m not going to lie,” Anderson said.

Witnesses told court the complainant was floating face-first in the hot tub and Anderson took him inside, where he passed out.

Two witnesses testified Anderson carried the complainant into a spare bedroom, while Anderson said he helped him walk into a spare bedroom.

The complainant testified he blacked out and doesn’t remember going into the bedroom, but said he remembers waking up in a different bedroom to Anderson having sex with him. He said when he told Anderson to stop, he did immediately.

Anderson told the jury he was surprised to find the complainant in a different spare bedroom when he went to bed. He said he went into the room to cuddle with the complainant with no intention of having sex.

“I had been single for a few years. I was lonely and wanted to snuggle with him,” Anderson said.

Anderson said the complainant was sleeping and he put his arm around him behind before the man woke up and started “grinding” against him, kissing him and stroking his penis.

“I was just lying there. He was initiating sex with me,” Anderson said.

He testified they took each other’s clothes off and had sex. Anderson said he asked the complainant during sex if it was OK because he was afraid of hurting the man. Anderson said both men were intoxicated but that the complainant was in control.

“He didn’t give me any indicator he was too drunk to know what was going on,” Anderson said.

He told the jury they fell asleep but woke up later and had consensual sex a second time.

When the complainant testified Monday, he told the jury he doesn’t know what happened but that he was in no state to consent.

“I was confused – didn’t know how it started, how I got there. (I was) a little embarrassed,” the complainant said.

Anderson said the complainant ran outside and was crying and said he felt “embarrassed” and “dirty” while Anderson consoled him.

The jury also heard about a bribe presented to the complainant by a then friend of the two men before Anderson was charged by police. Clayton McNally testified it was Anderson’s idea to offer the complainant $5,000 to $30,000 and not ban him from Pink in exchange for the complainant to not cooperate with police.

The complainant said he was offered money to help pay off his student loans but he refused the deal.

Anderson testified the bribe was McNally’s idea and he presented it to the complainant against Anderson’s will.

Cross-examination of Anderson and closing arguments are scheduled for Wednesday.