SASKATOON -- Crossmount Cider hosted a bale maze for dogs Saturday in support of New Hope Dog Rescue.

The rescue aims to help dogs in need and connect them with foster families or even a new home.

The slightly-spooky dog maze included room for tables selling items from homemade treats to collars.

“We’ve got some amazing local vendors here today who have come out to help us, a few of them have raffle items for us, and they’ve just been incredible supporters of us,“ said Tricia Mcauley, fundraising coordinator at New Hope Dog Rescue.

New Hope Dog Rescue has had to cancel many in-person fundraising events this year.

“It’s been a challenge, but we’ve got amazing donors, supporters, and volunteers, so we’ve switched a lot of our events to virtual ones,“ Mcauley said.

Ben Stolz, whose family adopted a dog named Gunner from New Hope a few weeks ago, took his family to the maze to show their support for the shelter.

“I think we’ve all kind of fallen in love with him in that short period, and I certainly think he’s made himself at home too. So, its been great.”

“He really, really likes to play, especially when I come home from school he’s there, he’s jumping up on me, he’s licking my face,“ said Jack Stolz, Ben’s son.

Many of the dogs at the fundraiser were once New Hope dogs like Gunner, getting the opportunity to come back and meet up with some of the people responsible for their new forever home.

“Events like this our huge for us, and it really means a lot to have the public come down and support the dogs in our care,“ Mcauley said.

The dog maze will be up until the end of the month.