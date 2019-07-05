

CTV Saskatoon





Shane Partridge says he heard the click of a gun three times as it was pointed at his face.

"He pulled it. It didn't go off. You could see he was frustrated and it didn't go off."

He had been sitting in his truck working security for a community event in Pleasant Hill on Friday when someone walked towards his vehicle, pointed a sawed off shotgun at him and pumped it three times.

Partridge, an ex-gang member who works for the Pleasant Hill Community Association and with STR8 UP, calls the level of crime in the community a crisis. He says it shines a light on a bigger problem in the community - substance abuse. He hopes community leaders will step up and help.

"I think if we had the ability to provide more outreach, support in the community we'd be able to reach these people that aren't in the clinics that aren't presenting themselves to health care professionals."

Saskatoon police confirm the incident was reported and an investigation is underway.