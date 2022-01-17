Crisis negotiators respond to disturbance at Saskatoon home

The Saskatoon police tactical unit and a crisis negotiator team responded to a disturbance at a home in the 300 block of 29th Street West on Monday morning.

Shortly before 5:30 a.m. officers responded to a report of a man armed with a gun at the home, Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said in a news release.

Police received further information that he had pointed the gun at others inside the home, according to SPS.

More than a dozen police vehicles were on scene, along with the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) mobile command unit.

The man, 24, exited and was taken into custody around 8 a.m.

Several people from inside the home were arrested on outstanding warrants, police say.

The SPS guns and gangs unit is continuing to investigate.