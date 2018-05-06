Crews respond to bush fire near Clavet, Sask.
Smoke could be seen near Clavet, Sask. late Sunday afternoon (Stephanie Villella/CTV Saskatoon).
CTV Saskatoon
Published Sunday, May 6, 2018 8:29PM CST
Multiple fire trucks from Saskatoon responded to a bush fire near the village of Clavet, Sask. late Sunday afternoon.
The fire was just off Highway 16. Smoke could be seen from kilometers away, as it was blowing east.
Smoke was close to a house, but there’s no information on damages or cause of fire yet.
Clavet is located about 30 kilometres southeast of Saskatoon.