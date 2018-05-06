

CTV Saskatoon





Multiple fire trucks from Saskatoon responded to a bush fire near the village of Clavet, Sask. late Sunday afternoon.

The fire was just off Highway 16. Smoke could be seen from kilometers away, as it was blowing east.

Smoke was close to a house, but there’s no information on damages or cause of fire yet.

Clavet is located about 30 kilometres southeast of Saskatoon.