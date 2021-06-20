SASKATOON -- A Saskatoon spin cycle studio took their classes outside on Sunday with people peddling for a cause.

The $15 cost of the Ryde YXE classes were donated to the Indian Residential School Survivors Society.

It follows the grim discovery of 215 Indigenous children in unmarked graves at the Kamloops residential school.

Shaina Lynden, co-owner of Ryde, said the classes sparked an opportunity for conversation and reconciliation.

“It’s important,” Lynden said.

“As an Indigenous person myself, and an Indigenous-owned business, creating opportunities to share our stories, and create opportunities for reconciliation moving forward is what this is all about.”

Dozens of people came out to the spin studio’s warehouse, spinning to Indigenous music, listening to an elder speak and a drum group play.

Following the ride for the Indian Residential School Survivors Society, Ryde YXE also held a class with all proceeds given to Pride Saskatoon and OUTSaskatoon.

“This is why Ryde was created in the first place. It’s about collaborating with community. It’s about creating the best version of ourselves on the bike, and extending that to the people who aren’t able to walk through our studio doors,” Lynden said.