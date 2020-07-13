SASKATOON -- An Ontario man and a Saskatoon woman are facing trafficking charges following an investigation into cocaine trafficking, Saskatoon police say.

Around 11:45 p.m. on July 10, police executed a search warrant at a home in the 400 block of Fifth Avenue North.

The 24-year-old man and 18-year-old woman were taken into custody, police say.

Police say they found $1,135 in cash and two bags containing a total of 25.2 grams of crack cocaine.