COVID outbreak at Sask. Penitentiary

Ten inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Saskatchewan Penitentiary.

The inmates were from the maximum security unit of the facility.

“The health and safety of our employees, inmates, and the public continue to be our top priority,” a Correction Service of Canada (CSC) news release said.

“We are closely monitoring the situation, and measures are in place to minimize spread of the virus within the institution.”

According to the CSC, testing is being offered to both inmates and staff.

“This is an evolving situation and we continue to apply and reinforce infection prevention and control measures to prevent and contain the spread of COVID-19, and adapt based on public health advice,” the release said.

Staff are being provided personal protective equipment such as gowns, gloves, medical masks, respirators, and face shields. Inmates are being given medical masks and encouraged to wear them when not in their rooms.

CSC said cleaning and disinfecting throughout the site continues.