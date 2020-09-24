SASKATOON -- A person who tested positive for COVID-19 was likely infectious while at the 15th Street Value Village in Prince Albert, the Saskatchewan Health Authority says.

According to the SHA, the person was at the store during the following times:

Sept. 17 – 2:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Sept. 18 - 2:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Sept. 19 - 2:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Those who were at the store on those dates and times should immediately self-isolate if they have had or currently have symptoms of COVID-19 and to call HealthLine 811 to arrange for testing.

Those who are not experiencing symptoms should self-monitor for 14 days.