COVID-19 virus in Saskatoon's wastewater nearly doubled
The COVID-19 viral load in the city’s wastewater nearly doubled in the last week, according to the latest University of Saskatchewan data.
Researchers took three samples of wastewater per day over the course of a week up to Jan. 25 to find the new average.
They consider the concentration of viral particles medium, but say the increasing presence of viral RNA means that COVID-19 infections are increasing and require continuous monitoring.
Infections are also on the rise in Prince Albert, where the viral load was up by 40 per cent as of Jan. 23.
In North Battleford, the presence of the virus has gone down by 30 per cent.
The latest wastewater numbers are released every Monday.
