SASKATOON -- Check back throughout the day for the latest on COVID-19 in Saskatoon and area.

If you're concerned you might be infected with COVID-19, the Saskatchewan COVID-19 self assessment tool is a helpful resource.

Here's advice on how to practice physical/social distancing and how to properly self-isolate at home. Struggling financially because of COVID-19? Support may be available from the federal government and the province.

Thursday recap

Saskatchewan’s real GDP is expected to decline by five per cent this year, according to a report from the Conference Board of Canada.

But it also forecasts Saskatchewan’s real GDP will rebound by 5.4 per cent in 2021.

A 32-year-old awaiting her murder trial was released from jail as COVID-19 remains a pressing concern for inmates in correctional centres, her lawyer said.As of

Thursday, the province said there have now been 305 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan, with 82 cases considered active.

Notably, there was just one new confirmed case among Thursday's tally.

Saskatoon currently has 44 of the active cases and has had 147 of the province's total number of cases since the onset of pandemic.

The city's real estate market was poised for a potential rise in home prices but with so much affected by COVID-19, broker/owner at Royal LePage Norm Fisher expects uncertainty

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, more and more people are choosing to wear gloves when they venture out into public, but a Saskatoon clinical microbiologist said people still need to be careful.