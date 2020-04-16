SASKATOON -- A 32-year-old awaiting her murder trial has been released from jail as COVID-19 remains a pressing concern for inmates in correctional centres, her lawyer said.

Defence lawyer Brian Pfefferle said his client, Sheritta Kahpeaysewat, was released from custody at the Pine Grove Correctional Centre in Prince Albert on April 9 with conditions.

“Given the trial is not scheduled until December 2020, seeking her release at this time was important,” Pfefferle said. “It is our view that this was the fair and legally appropriate result given the specific circumstances in this case.”

Kahpeaysewat was charged with second degree murder in relation to the death of 54-year-old Colin Sutherland. Officers found Sutherland dead in a Saskatoon apartment in the 200 block of Fifth Avenue North around 11:30 p.m. on April 1, 2018.

She was arraigned on Nov. 5, 2018.

She must not contact 20 people named on the order, many of whom share the same last name as the victim. The court also ordered her to surrender her passport.

She must not possess or consume alcohol or non-prescribed drugs and may not be in any place in which the main purpose is the sale of alcohol. She’s also been ordered to report by telephone to a probation officer and reside at a house at Moosomin First Nation near North Battleford.

The release order states if Kahpeaysewat fails to comply with any of her conditions of release, she promised to pay a $1,000 fine.

Kahpeaysewat’s trial is scheduled to begin Dec. 7.

According to Sutherland’s daughter, Kelsie Sutherland, Kahpeaysewat was Sutherland’s girlfriend at the time of his death.