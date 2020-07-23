SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has issued a COVID-19 advisory for two rural municipalities west of North Battleford.

The SHA says it's seeing an increase in community transmission in the RMs of Cut Knife and Hillsdale, with four confirmed cases of COVID-19, most of which are not linked to one another.

The route of transmission could not be established for two of the cases.

The RMs of Cut Knife and Hillsdale are just over 50 kilometres and 97 km from North Battleford respectively.

"While contact tracing is ongoing, all residents in the area are requested to be vigilant," Medical Health Officer Dr. Mandiangu Nsungu said in a news release.

People living in the RMs should practice physical distancing, ensure proper hand hygine and to wear a mask when in a public area indoors, Nsungu said.

The SHA says it issues public health alerts as a precaution when it is not able to clearly identify all possible close contacts during a period when there was a risk of transmission of the virus.

The SHA suggests anyone experiencing COVID-19-like symptoms should start self-isolating immediately and call 811 to arrange testing.

Those symptoms can include:

New or worsening cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Temperature equal to or over 38°C

Feeling feverish

Chills

Fatigue or weakness

Muscle or body aches

New loss of smell or taste

Headache

Gastrointestinal symptoms (abdominal pain, diarrhea, vomiting)

Feeling very unwell

Saskatchewan reported 42 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, along with the province’s 16th covid-related death.