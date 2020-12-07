SASKATOON -- An outbreak has been declared at St. Paul's hospital in a medical ward located on its sixth floor.

Last week the Government of Saskatchewan website switch list active outbreaks said there was an outbreak at the same location, health officials later said the declaration was an error.

Public Health says the current, active outbreak was declared on Dec. 3.

An outbreak is declared when two or more people test positive for COVID-19 in a non-household setting.