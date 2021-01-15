SASKATOON -- The City of Saskatoon has reported a COVID-19 outbreak at Saskatoon Fire Station #7 on Wanuskewin Road.

In a news release, the city said it does not expect an impact to operations or emergency services as a result of the outbreak.

“It is our understanding that (Saskatchewan Health Authority) officials have followed up and contacted individuals according to its contact tracing process and has provided information to them on the next health steps to take. The City will support the SHA in its contact tracing process as necessary.

“Due to the safety protocols and controls in place for fire fighters including enhanced personal protective equipment requirements, no close contact with the public has occurred.”

Enhanced cleaning and disinfecting has occurred at the station since the positive cases were identified, the city said.