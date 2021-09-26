SASKATOON -- COVID-19 outbreaks have been declared at three elementary schools in Saskatoon.

On Sunday, the Saskatchewan Health Authority declared outbreaks at Chief Whitecap, Ernest Lindner and W.P. Bate Schools, according to a news release from Saskatoon Public Schools (SPS).

The SHA has been communicating with students, staff and families at each school, the SPS said.

Since school returned to in-class teaching on Sept. 1, nine cases of COVID-19 have been identified at Chief Whitecap School, six cases at Ernest Lindner School, and three cases at W.P. Bate School, SPS said.

All three schools will resume classes as scheduled on Monday.

Since the start of the school year, Saskatoon Public Schools has had 100 positive cases at 38 locations in the division, according to the news release.