SASKATOON -- A person or persons attended the following businesses while likely infectious with COVID-19, the Saskatchewan Health Authority says.

Regina

• October 7

o Darbar Restaurant, 428 Victoria Avenue North, from 9:30 to 10:30 p.m.

o Subway, 5875 Rochdale Boulevard, from 5 to 8 p.m.

• October 10

o Subway, 5875 Rochdale Boulevard, from 8 to 9 a.m.

o City of Regina Public Transit, Route 7 (Glencairn) From Golden Mile to Quance Gate and Westfair Road, 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

• October 11

o Crawford’s No Frills, 5000 Fourth Avenue, from 10 to 11 a.m.

o City of Regina Public Transit, Route 7 (Glencairn) From Golden Mile to Quance Gate and Westfair Road, 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Saskatoon

• October 8

o The Canadian Brewhouse, 3150 Preston Avenue South, 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. (October 9)

• October 10

o The Canadian Brewhouse, 3150 Preston Avenue South, 5 to 11 p.m.

o Shoeless Joes, 303 Cope Lane, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

• October 11

o The Canadian Brewhouse, 3150 Preston Avenue South, 5 to 7 p.m.

o Shaw Centre, 122 Bowlt Crescent, 5 to 7 p.m.

• October 12

o The Canadian Brewhouse, 3150 Preston Avenue South, 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

o Shoeless Joes, 303 Cope Lane, 5:30 to 8:45 p.m.

Warman

• October 10

o Leopold’s Tavern, 910 Centennial Boulevard, 12 noon to 6:30 p.m.

• October 11

o Leopold’s Tavern, 910 Centennial Boulevard, 5 to 8 p.m.

• October 12

o Leopold’s Tavern, 910 Centennial Boulevard, 4 to 8 p.m.

Lloydminster

• October 15

o Real Canadian Superstore, 5031 44 Street. 4:30 to 5 p.m.

Those who were at these locations on the specified dates during the specified times should self-monitor for 14 days.

If they have had or develop symptoms of COVID-19, they should immediately self-isolate and call HealthLine 811, their physician or nurse practitioner to arrange for testing.