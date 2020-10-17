Advertisement
COVID-19 exposure warning for businesses in Saskatoon, Regina, Warman, Lloydminster
A nurse gets a swab ready at a temporary COVID-19 test clinic in Montreal, on Friday, May 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
SASKATOON -- A person or persons attended the following businesses while likely infectious with COVID-19, the Saskatchewan Health Authority says.
Regina
• October 7
o Darbar Restaurant, 428 Victoria Avenue North, from 9:30 to 10:30 p.m.
o Subway, 5875 Rochdale Boulevard, from 5 to 8 p.m.
• October 10
o Subway, 5875 Rochdale Boulevard, from 8 to 9 a.m.
o City of Regina Public Transit, Route 7 (Glencairn) From Golden Mile to Quance Gate and Westfair Road, 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
• October 11
o Crawford’s No Frills, 5000 Fourth Avenue, from 10 to 11 a.m.
o City of Regina Public Transit, Route 7 (Glencairn) From Golden Mile to Quance Gate and Westfair Road, 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
Saskatoon
• October 8
o The Canadian Brewhouse, 3150 Preston Avenue South, 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. (October 9)
• October 10
o The Canadian Brewhouse, 3150 Preston Avenue South, 5 to 11 p.m.
o Shoeless Joes, 303 Cope Lane, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
• October 11
o The Canadian Brewhouse, 3150 Preston Avenue South, 5 to 7 p.m.
o Shaw Centre, 122 Bowlt Crescent, 5 to 7 p.m.
• October 12
o The Canadian Brewhouse, 3150 Preston Avenue South, 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
o Shoeless Joes, 303 Cope Lane, 5:30 to 8:45 p.m.
Warman
• October 10
o Leopold’s Tavern, 910 Centennial Boulevard, 12 noon to 6:30 p.m.
• October 11
o Leopold’s Tavern, 910 Centennial Boulevard, 5 to 8 p.m.
• October 12
o Leopold’s Tavern, 910 Centennial Boulevard, 4 to 8 p.m.
Lloydminster
• October 15
o Real Canadian Superstore, 5031 44 Street. 4:30 to 5 p.m.
Those who were at these locations on the specified dates during the specified times should self-monitor for 14 days.
If they have had or develop symptoms of COVID-19, they should immediately self-isolate and call HealthLine 811, their physician or nurse practitioner to arrange for testing.