SASKATOON --

People who tested COVID-19 positive were at the following businesses when likely infectious, the Saskatchewan Health Authority says.

Estevan:

September 28 to October 1: Affinity Credit Union, Estevan, Sept. 28 to Oct. 1, 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

September 29 and October 1: Estevan Leisure Centre, Sept. 29 and Oct. 1, 6:20 to 6:50 p.m.

October 1: Tap House Restaurant, 1128 4 St, Estevan, from 7:30 to 8:00 p.m.

October 1: Sobey’s, 440 King St, Estevan, from 5:00 to 5:45 p.m.

October 2: Affinity Credit Union, Estevan, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Harris:

October 2: Prairie Centre Credit Union, Harris, from 10:30-11:30 am

Prince Albert:

September 14-October 4: Prince Albert Gospel Outreach Church, 921 Central Ave, from 7:30-11:00 p.m.

Regina:

October 1: Regina International Airport, from 10:00-10:30 a.m.

October 1: Delhi to Toronto, Air Canada AC43, seat 12E, 12:30-5:30 a.m.

October 1: Toronto to Regina, Air Canada AC7939, seat 20C, 8:45-10:02 am

Saskatoon

September 28 to 30: Hotel Inn and Suites, 253 Willis Cres. South, from Sept. 28 at 4:00 p.m. to Sept. 30 at 10:30 a.m.

September 28: Mucho Burrito, 3020 Preston Ave South, from 7:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Those who were at these locations on the specified dates during the specified times are advised to immediately self-isolate if they have had or currently have symptoms of COVID-19 and to call HealthLine 811 to arrange for testing.

Those who are not experiencing symptoms should self-monitor for 14 days.