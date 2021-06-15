SASKATOON -- COVID-19 cases have been confirmed at two Saskatoon schools.

On Monday, the Saskatchewan Health Authority(SHA) informed Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools (GSCS) of two new COVID-19 cases, according to a news release from the division.

The cases were identified in an individual at St. Nicholas Catholic School and St. Mary’s Wellness and Education Centre, GSCS said.

The division said it is working with public health to notify parents and caregivers.

The SHA is recommending all close contacts get tested. Risk of exposure for anyone not considered a close contact is low, GSCS said.

The affected classes will move to online learning.