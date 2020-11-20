SASKATOON -- Temperatures sit well below the seasonal value as a ridge of col air settles over Saskatchewan this weekend.

The good news is we should be done shoveling for a few days at least.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Partly Cloudy.

High: -13

Evening: -16

Saturday – Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: -17

Afternoon High: -8

Sunday – Mostly Cloudy.

Morning Low: -14

Afternoon High: -9