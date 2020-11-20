Advertisement
Cooling conditions sweep across the Prairies after a significant snowfall: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Mike Ciona
Published Friday, November 20, 2020 5:58AM CST
SASKATOON -- Temperatures sit well below the seasonal value as a ridge of col air settles over Saskatchewan this weekend.
The good news is we should be done shoveling for a few days at least.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Partly Cloudy.
High: -13
Evening: -16
Saturday – Partly Cloudy
Morning Low: -17
Afternoon High: -8
Sunday – Mostly Cloudy.
Morning Low: -14
Afternoon High: -9