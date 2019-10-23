Cool, clear and free of snow – for now: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Published Wednesday, October 23, 2019 6:03AM CST
SASKATOON – The snow will steer clear of our part of the province for the time being.
Mainly cloudy conditions greet the City of Bridges Wednesday, while western and southern Saskatchewan see mixed precipitation.
Light and variable winds will keep our slightly cooler than normal temperatures feeling decent during the day. Overnight, expect to see another frosty one.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
- Today – Cloudy Start
- High: 6 C
- Evening -3 C
- 9pm: -1 C
- Thursday - Mostly Cloudy
- Morning Low: -4 C
- Afternoon High: 7 C
- Friday – Partly Cloudy
- Morning Low: -1 C
- Afternoon High: 16 C