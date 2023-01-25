Cooking fire damages Saskatoon home

Saskatoon fire crews responded to a basement suite fire in the 1600 block of Prince of Wales Avenue. (Saskatoon Fire Department) Saskatoon fire crews responded to a basement suite fire in the 1600 block of Prince of Wales Avenue. (Saskatoon Fire Department)

Saskatoon Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Homosexuality not a crime, Pope Francis says

Pope Francis criticized laws that criminalize homosexuality as 'unjust,' saying God loves all his children just as they are and called on Catholic bishops who support the laws to welcome LGBTQ2S+ people into the church.

Regina

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

London