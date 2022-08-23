Construction underway for STC affordable housing unit

Saskatoon Tribal Council’s (STC) affordable housing branch, Cress Housing Corporation, has started construction on a rapid housing project.

The project will see an 18-bedroom complex built at 115 Columbian Place in Saskatoon. It is being constructed by 3twenty Modular, according to the STC press release.

According to STC, the building will be constructed off-site and handed over to the organization by Christmas.

“The two-storey, 18-unit facility will serve single males who are disproportionately represented in the homeless population. This supported living facility will include a family and cultural space, along with offices and meeting spaces. These eighteen units are a welcome addition to the 222 units currently owned by Cress Housing. They will allow us to expand and continue to improve people’s quality of life in Saskatoon,” STC Chief Mark Arcand said. “These eighteen units are needed to get more people off the street and in safe and affordable housing before the coldest winter months.”

To cut down ongoing operational costs, the building will exceed minimum energy code requirements by 20 per cent.

Co-founder of 3twenty Modular, Bryan McCrea said they were happy to partner with STC on the project.

"We have a long-standing relationship with STC as a Legacy Partner, which has enabled us to hire and provide training to STC members over the last several years. We are proud to say that we have several STC members participating in this build,” he said in the press release.

Recent statistics found there were 550 people experiencing homelessness in Saskatoon. Eighty-two per cent identified as Indigenous. Of those surveyed, about 49 per cent said they have been homeless for over six months in the last year.

Funding for the project has been obtained from Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), Saskatchewan Housing Corporation, and the City of Saskatoon.

“So many people without housing are Indigenous, and having these supports provided through an Indigenous perspective is an important part of how our community responds to these needs,” Saskatoon’s Mayor, Charlie Clark said.

He said that housing with support was something the city needed.

“Supports are critical to help people stabilize and get back on their feet, which is what the Saskatoon Tribal Council is including in their housing project,” Clark said.