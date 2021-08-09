SASKATOON -- Marlene Haeusler knew she had a winning ticket but was off by a couple of decimal places when it came to her prize.

According to a Sask Lotteries news release, Haeusler called her daughter to ask for the Western Max numbers from the June 22 draw.

After Haeusler started matching the numbers, she realized she had six out of seven, plus the bonus.

Excited by her win, Haeusler called her daughter again to share the news of what she thought was a $1,000 win.

That's when her daughter explained it was a $100,000 prize.

"I was in complete shock," Haeusler said in the release.

Haeusler purchased her winning ticket in Humboldt at the Shoppers Drug Mart located at 627 Main Street.