David Cross’s current tour is skipping over Saskatoon, but the American standup comedian is still showing some love for the city.

Cross, perhaps best known for his role as Tobias Fünke in Arrested Development and for his work in Mr. Show, is sporting a Saskatoon Soaps Improv Comedy T-shirt in his two most recent Instagram posts.

He was recently gifted the shirt by two members of the improv group, who took in Cross’s show in Regina over the weekend.

Other Canadian stops on Cross’s tour have so far included Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton and Winnipeg. His next stops will be in the U.S. Midwest before he’ll briefly return to Canada to perform in Montreal, Ottawa and Toronto.