SASKATOON -- A low pressure system is pushing directly across Saskatchewan today, bringing stronger winds with it. Behind it we can expect more heat.

By Thursday we once again look to crack into the thirties for a daytime high.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – AM Thunderstorms

High: 27 C

Evening: 25 C

Wednesday – Sunny

Morning Low: 19 C

Afternoon High: 29 C

Thursday – Mostly Sunny

Morning Low: 13 C

Afternoon High: 33 C