Advertisement
Clouds and scattered showers line Saskatchewan Tuesday morning: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Mike Ciona
Published Tuesday, August 4, 2020 5:42AM CST
Published Tuesday, August 4, 2020 5:42AM CST
SASKATOON -- A low pressure system is pushing directly across Saskatchewan today, bringing stronger winds with it. Behind it we can expect more heat.
By Thursday we once again look to crack into the thirties for a daytime high.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – AM Thunderstorms
High: 27 C
Evening: 25 C
Wednesday – Sunny
Morning Low: 19 C
Afternoon High: 29 C
Thursday – Mostly Sunny
Morning Low: 13 C
Afternoon High: 33 C