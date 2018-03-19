Classes at Father Robinson School cancelled due to water main break
Published Monday, March 19, 2018 5:31AM CST
School classes are cancelled Monday, March 19 due to a water main break near the school.
Regularly scheduled busing to the school is also cancelled.
There is no word yet on when classes will resume, as it’s dependent on progress of repairs.
