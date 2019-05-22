A new report says the number of civic employees earning an annual salary of $100,000 or more grew slightly in 2018.

According to the 2018 Public Accounts report, a total of $319.2-million in salaries we’re paid to civic employees. The report says 975 people we’re earning atleast $100,000 which is an increase of seven from 2017.

Employees with the Saskatoon Police Service make-up the largest portion at 44 per cent, followed by the fire department at 29 per cent. Other civic employees comprise 29 per cent, while two per cent are from civic boards.

Saskatoon was slightly higher than Regina for civic remuneration over $100,000, which is sometimes referred to as the “sunshine list.” Regina had a total of 842 employees earning six figures, though the report notes it does not operate it’s own power utility like Saskatoon Light and Power.

The city paid less in overtime last year. The report says there was $13.2 million in paid overtime in 2018 compared to $14.1 million in 2017.

The public accounts report is released each year and details salaries for civic employees earning $50,000 or more.