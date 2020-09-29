SASKATOON -- Ward 10 Coun. Zach Jeffries tabled a motion Monday asking city administration to report on a strategy to deal with foxtail in the next growing season.

The weed, commonly found around the city, can hurt dogs when its long hairs get lodged in a canine's throat.

If untreated, the area can get inflamed and infected.

Jeffries wants the city to look at working with developers, lot owners, parks, community standards and the fire department to deal with foxtail in 2021.