SASKATOON -- Morning commuters can expect to run into work zones Monday morning as crews set up seasonal decorations on University Bridge.

Saskatoon Light and Power crews will be putting up seasonal decorations on University Bridge from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 2 and on Broadway Bridge from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 3, the city said in a news release.

These will be moving work zones and traffic will be impacted in both directions, the city said.

Decorations will not be turned on until after Nov. 11.