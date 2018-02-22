A controversial bylaw restricting the use of fire pits is expected to go before council for a final deciding vote.

In December, city council approved a proposal to prohibit the use of open-air fire pits except within the hours of 5 to 11 p.m. The decision came with a narrow vote of 6-5.

It sets the stage for Monday when council will vote on the bylaw one final time to implement it.

The issue has caused strong opinion across the city both for and against the new bylaw.

Supporters of the new bylaw cited health concerns related to open-air fires.

Those against the new restrictions say the city should enforce existing bylaws rather than implement new ones. And thousands of signatures have been added to an online petition opposed to the new restrictions.

The fire department received nearly 200 open-fire complaints last year, but issued only one fine — a number that concerned Chief Morgan Hackl.

He said the fire department will work to ensure firefighters understand the bylaw and follow through with issuing notices.