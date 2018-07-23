

CTV Saskatoon





City council has voted to temporarily close Ninth Street so drivers can’t turn right onto Lorne Avenue.

Numerous local residents spoke to council opposing the plan, but council voted 8-2 in favour of the Transportation Committee’s recommendation.

Barriers at the end of Ninth Street will be put in place when the Traffic Bridge opens this fall.

Three years ago, the city voted to make the same restrictions to the street, but then reversed its decision five months later.