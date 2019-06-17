Saskatoon city councilors are expected to discuss what property taxes will be for the next two years

City administration has suggested a 3.94 per cent increase for 2020, and 4.17 per cent for 2021.

The figures are not yet finalized. Monday’s meeting will be the first time councilors discuss the hike.

The increased property tax will go towards maintaining existing city services and implementing the curbside organics program, according to Monday’s Governance and Priorities Committee meeting agenda.

This year, property taxes increased 4.4 per cent.