Circle Drive North Bridge construction expected to back up traffic in 2023

One major construction project is sure to tie up traffic in Saskatoon next summer.

The city is slated to begin major rehabilitation work on the 40-year-old Circle Drive North Bridge.

Terry Schmidt, director of transportation and construction, said the work will take at least one year to complete.

"Both bridges are planned for rehabilitation next year," Schmidt said.

Crews got a head start on the construction by clearing and paving a crossover section on the east side of the bridge to allow one side to be worked on while both directions of traffic flow on the other side.

"So that work can commence as early as possible in the spring," Schmidt said.

Schmidt expects motorists to rely on the Chief Mistawasis Bridge a little more, something the city hasn't been able to offer during previous constructions projects on the Circle Drive North Bridge.

With council yet to finalize the 2023 budget, Schmidt noted there are some details to sort out, like how long the project could last.

"That'll be a major project that will take all of next construction season and we're still finalizing the scope and the magnitude to see if that work can be completed in one year or it may have to be extended over two," Schmidt said.

Construction will not affect the pedestrian bridge suspended underneath the Circle Drive North Bridge.