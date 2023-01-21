Choiceland youth sentenced for 'brutal' murder of his mother
A 14-year-old boy who killed his pregnant mother was sentenced to six years and eight months at a Nipawin courthouse on Friday.
Neither the boy nor his mother can be named under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
In his sentencing decision, Judge Lloyd Stang said the crime was “particularly brutal”.
On Sept. 24, 2021, the boy attacked his mother at their home in Choiceland. He hit her over the head with a spray can at least 10 times, strangled her with a USB cord, and then choked her to death. As a result, her unborn baby died a week before its’ due date, Stang said.
The victim’s mother-in-law said she still keeps a piece of her grandchild with her.
“This necklace is my grandson that we should be holding, and not carrying around our neck,” she said.
Stang said aggravating factors in his decision include:
- The victim’s vulnerability, since she was attacked in her sleep and pregnant at the time.
- The boy’s siblings were in the home at the time of the incident.
- The boy’s action had an “enormous impact” on the victim’s family and friends.
Stang said he doesn’t believe the boy shows true remorse, but said, one day he might. The victim’s boyfriend doesn’t think that will happen.
“As far as him showing remorse, he never did and he never will,” the victim’s boyfriend said.
The judge said mitigating factors in his decision include:
- The boy's age, since he was 13 years old at the time of his crime.
- He has no prior criminal record and he took responsibility for his actions when he pleaded guilty.
- The boy pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder but was initially charged with first-degree murder.
The victim’s boyfriend said the boy should have been charged for the death of the unborn baby as well.
“The laws in Canada aren’t stiff enough for what’s been done,” he said.
The boy will serve two years and eight months in custody at a youth facility, and the remaining four years under community supervision. Staff at the youth facility can apply for an extended period of custody if they believe the boy is at risk to re-offend.
