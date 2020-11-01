Incumbent Charlie Clark says mayoral candidate Rob Norris went too far with a Facebook post.

Norris' post, made Halloween night, lists Clark’s “spooky record” – which includes “terrifying treatment of female Remai Modern board members.”

“This has crossed a line,” Clark wrote in a statement.

“In the context of the #MeToo movement, to make this kind of libelous claim in a Halloween joke post, shows a reckless treatment of a very serious issue and significant questionable judgement.”

In an email to CTV News, Norris said the post is in reference to newspaper articles about women alleging Clark bullied them.

"The post was certainly not intended to infer anything beyond what was previously reported, in terms of Clark's interactions with those two female board members," Norris' email reads.

Also in Norris’ Halloween post, he calls the price tag of the downtown library “scary” and the city’s bike lanes a “nightmare.”

Clark was elected as mayor in 2016 and is seeking re-election.

Norris is a former Saskatchewan Party MLA. Throughout his campaign, Norris has criticized Clark for being too passive during his term.

Election day is Nov. 9.