Charges against alleged impaired driver upgraded after 74-year-old man dies
Published Thursday, February 20, 2020 1:12PM CST
Tyler Seeley. (Facebook)
SASKATOON -- Charges against a man arrested following a fatal crash northwest of Saskatoon have been upgraded.
Tyler Seeley is now facing a second count of impaired driving causing death.
Last month, two trucks collided on Highway 41 near Aberdeen. A 67-year-old woman died of her injuries shortly after the crash.
A 74-year-old man was sent to hospital with serious injuries but has also died.
Seeley and his four-year-old passenger were injured in the crash and taken to hospital.