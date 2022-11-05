Changes coming to waste bylaws: City of Saskatoon

Saskatoon city council approved a new waste bylaw, replacing the previous one written in 2004.

“The new bylaw prepares us for the curbside organics program and Recovery Park a diversion depot co-located at the landfill, which are both set to launch in 2023,” Brendan Lemke, Director of Water and Waste Operations said in a news release.

Bylaw No. 9844 includes several changes, such as:

Requirements to put recyclable and organic materials into the correct collection containers

Guidelines for home composting systems

Standards for multi-use residential buildings to facilitate city waste collection

Standards for waste containers used for construction

Restrictions on elm wood waste composting to protect Saskatoon’s urban forest from Dutch Elm disease

“The City will continue to take an education-first approach with our Waste bylaw to help make sure residents and businesses are aware of what is required and make a change before following through on enforcement,” Lemke said.