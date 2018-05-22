Caswell School closed on Tuesday due to water main break
CTV Saskatoon
Published Tuesday, May 22, 2018 8:12AM CST
While most students in Saskatoon are heading back to school on Tuesday, students at Caswell School are getting an extended long weekend.
Classes are cancelled at Caswell School on Tuesday due to a water main break in the area.
Saskatoon Public Schools say the school has no water service and will remain closed until the necessary repairs are done.