The collapse of British construction giant Carillion PLC won’t interrupt construction of a new hospital project in North Battleford, the company’s Canadian wing says.

Carillion Canada was not included as part of the company’s liquidation filing Monday.

“Carillion’s Canadian operations are not in liquidation and continue uninterrupted,” Carillion Canada spokesperson Cody Johnstone wrote in an email to CTV News.

“Our employees, subcontractors and suppliers in Canada continue to be paid and we remain committed to delivering safe, quality services for our clients. Our Canadian leadership is currently assessing the situation and working with stakeholders to ensure continuity of operations.

Carillion PLC, which has about 50,000 employees worldwide, including around 6,000 in Canada, filed to liquidate its assets after falling over $2.5 billion into debt.

Its Canadian wing is part of a public-private partnership, known as a P3 agreement, to build and maintain Saskatchewan Hospital North Battleford. Carillion Canada is tasked with looking after the facility for 30 years.

SaskBuilds, the Crown corporation managing the North Battleford project for the Saskatchewan government, also states the U.K. company’s demise won’t impact construction and completion of the hospital.

All risks and costs fall on the private partners, SaskBuilds said in a statement, and any failure to complete the hospital on time and on budget would mean “significant financial penalties.”

If Carillion is not able to fulfill its commitment, the private consortium, known as Access Prairie Partners, would have to find a replacement without increasing the government’s cost, SaskBuilds said. The project is contracted through APP.

The provincial government committed to spending $407 million on the project, which is to include a 188-bed mental health hospital and a 96-cell correctional centre designed for inmates with mental health issues. It is to replace the existing century-old Saskatchewan Hospital.

The Saskatchewan NDP has criticized the government’s decision to involve the private sector — and a foreign company — in building and maintaining the hospital.

“The Sask. Party’s focus should have been on putting Saskatchewan people first, supporting Saskatchewan businesses, ensuring more Saskatchewan jobs, and delivering this much-needed hospital for the best price,” said NDP Health Critic Danielle Chartier, in a statement. “Instead, the Sask. Party’s priority seems to be defending their P3s and covering up for their mismanagement, scandal and waste.”

According to SaskBuilds, the private consortium has committed to keep the government informed as it works through “Carillion’s situation.”

--- with files from Kevin Menz