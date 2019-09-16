

Two horses broke free during a practice for a upcoming threshing demonstrations Monday afternoon in Saskatoon, leading police and volunteers on a brief chase.

The equine escape happened at the Western Development Museum.

"You can imagine it’s quite a busy, noisy place and some of the horses got spooked and managed to get away on us," WDM manager Jason Wall said.

The animals didn’t get far. Their harness got snagged on a car in a nearby parking lot, damaging the vehicle in the process.

"Thankfully the volunteers here responded very well," Wall said.

He also credited Saskatoon police for helping to wrangle the horses.

The animals were returned safe to their trailer, and any injuries they suffered were superficial, Wall said.