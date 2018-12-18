

CTV Saskatoon





Amanda Taylor knows how important it is for people to donate blood after her husband Chris was in a serious motorcycle crash on Warman Road 10 years ago.

"If my husband didn't have people donating blood in that blood bank there's no way the doctors or nurses would've even had a chance to save his life."

Chris has been in and out of hospital ever since, needing blood or platelets each time.

Canadian Blood Services is asking people to book appointments to donate blood and blood products to ensure they’re available to patients this holiday season.

The group predicts the risk of a low supply of platelets, as they have a shelf life of only seven days.

“It’s very important,” Amanda said. “If you can spare an hour of your time, it's a very important time of year."