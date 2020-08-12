SASKATOON -- A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to support the family of Alexander Jacobs, who was found dead in a fire last Friday in the Nutana neighbourhood.

The campaign has raised around $2,000.

"I mean, I guess it’s such a tragedy that you just want to help out however you can,” organizer Carla Hough said.

“And to me, just setting up a GoFundMe page is a small gesture. It's kind of the most that we can do, you know, right now."

Multiple 911 calls came in from neighbours just before 2:30 a.m. Aug. 7 reporting that a two-and-half storey home in the 500 block of Albert Avenue was on fire, according to Saskatoon Fire Department.

After arriving on-scene, firefighters worked to get the fire under control and stop its spread to nearby homes.

Fire crews found a person dead on the third floor.

Funds from the campaign will be used to help the family get back on their feet.

She hopes to raise $15,000.