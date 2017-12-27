A stint of frigid temperatures in Saskatoon kept towing companies busy Wednesday.

Locally-owned Auto Rescue Towing said it experienced more than double its normal volume of calls. Owner, Jodi Janzen, said the company usually receives about 30 calls, but had to help out more than 75 people on Tuesday.

“We’re certainly busier,” Janzen said. “We’re getting lots of boosts, unlocks of vehicles, vehicles needing to be started, and people leaving their keys in.”

Janzen said it is important for people to remember to plug in their cars and keep the safety of tow truck drivers in mind when out on the road.

Environment Canada’s Extreme Cold Warning remained in effect for much of southern Saskatchewan Wednesday. The warning is issued when wind chill temperatures dip below minus 40C. Environment Canada says a frigid arctic mass blanketing Saskatchewan will give overnight lows around- 30 C and daytime highs around -20 C throughout the week.

The weather agency says those who head outdoors are encouraged to dress warm and wear lots of layers with a wind resistant outer layer and keep emergency supplies in vehicles, such as an extra blanket or jumper cables. It added that frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin.