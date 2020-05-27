SASKATOON -- Boulevard Real Estate Equities Ltd. pleaded guilty May 20 in Saskatoon Provincial Court for violating health and safety regulations, according to the province.

The charge stemmed from an incident that occurred Nov. 28, 2017 in Saskatoon, where a worker fell while lifting a water heater, causing it to land on the worker and injure their left leg.

Three other charges were stayed, the province said in a news release.

The Calgary company was fined $28,571 with a $11,429 surcharge, for a total of $40,000.

Out-of-province companies operating in Saskatchewan must comply with Saskatchewan’s legislation, the province says.