SASKATOON -- Two bystanders, who happened be at the right place at the right time, will recognized on Friday.

The pair pulled an unconscious 6-year-old girl from a hotel pool in Prince Albert earlier this month and helped save her life.

Parkland Ambulance Care says a dispatcher received a frantic call around 8:30 p.m. on July 14 about a young girl who was found not breathing and in cardiac arrest, after drowning in the pool.

The medical communications team had to calm the caller down before providing CPR instructions.

The two bystanders who pulled the child started performing CPR, the child was awake before paramedics arrived on-scene.

A ceremony is planned for Friday in Prince Albert, to honour the rescuers and the medical team that responded to the emergency