Byelections underway Thursday in three Saskatchewan constituencies
A portion of an Elections Saskatchewan map shows several constituencies across the province. (Kevin Menz/CTV Saskatoon.)
Published Thursday, March 1, 2018 7:47AM CST
Last Updated Thursday, March 1, 2018 10:15AM CST
Voting is underway this morning for three provincial byelections.
Voters are casting ballots to replace seats left vacant in the Kindersley, Swift Current and Melfort constituencies after the departures of Bill Boyd and Brad Wall and the death of Kevin Phillips.
Boyd, who recently pleaded guilty to two environmental-related charges, retired from politics Sept. 1; Wall, who was MLA for Swift Current as well as premier, recently retired; and Phillips, who served as Melfort MLA, died suddenly in November at the age of 63. All three were Saskatchewan Party members — though Boyd was kicked out of the caucus days before his retirement.
Candidates for three major parties — the Saskatchewan Party, the NDP and the Green Party — are running in each constituency. Only one Liberal candidate, running in Swift Current, is on the ballots.
Polls are open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
More Stories
- Inquest called in death of Saskatchewan Indigenous woman found in B.C. park
- Trump promises big tariffs on steel, aluminum; impact on Canada still unclear 5
- Liberals block Tory effort to call national security adviser to testify on Atwal 7
- Too much de-icing fluid cause of Saskatoon plane fire
- Gladue report writer says Saskatchewan lags behind other provinces 1
- Byelections underway Thursday in three Saskatchewan constituencies
- Saskatchewan government seeks climate change money without attached strings
- Budget 2018 includes plan to share Canadian tax info with foreign governments 1