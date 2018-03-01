Voting is underway this morning for three provincial byelections.

Voters are casting ballots to replace seats left vacant in the Kindersley, Swift Current and Melfort constituencies after the departures of Bill Boyd and Brad Wall and the death of Kevin Phillips.

Boyd, who recently pleaded guilty to two environmental-related charges, retired from politics Sept. 1; Wall, who was MLA for Swift Current as well as premier, recently retired; and Phillips, who served as Melfort MLA, died suddenly in November at the age of 63. All three were Saskatchewan Party members — though Boyd was kicked out of the caucus days before his retirement.

Candidates for three major parties — the Saskatchewan Party, the NDP and the Green Party — are running in each constituency. Only one Liberal candidate, running in Swift Current, is on the ballots.

Polls are open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.